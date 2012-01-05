Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Martin Luther King Jr. Committee Plans Jan. 16 Celebration in Santa Barbara

Dance and music performances in De la Guerra Plaza will be followed by a free program at the Arlington Theatre

By Barbara Sachs for the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara | January 5, 2012 | 3:53 p.m.

The Santa Barbara community will celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday on Jan. 16.

Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr.

After a morning program of 17th century African-American dance and gospel song at 9 a.m. in De la Guerra Plaza, celebrants will march, sing and carry banners up State Street to the Arlington Theatre.

The 11 a.m. program “Retelling the Story — The Civil Rights Years” will feature Wallace Shepherd Sr., who knew King and protested with him in the March on Washington in 1963. High school students will ask questions about his experiences: “What was it like? Were you afraid? Did you think things would change?”

King inspired generations to dream. He said, “Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.” In 1964, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to King, the second black American to win the award; Ralph Bunch, the first. The Nobel Committee called King “the first in the western world to have shown that a struggle can be waged without violence.”

The struggle was never only about race for King. Film clips of King resonate today with our headlines. In his “I Have a Dream” speech he said, ”We refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation. And so, we’ve come to cash the check, a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice.”

Young winners of our essay/prose contest will read their insights to the audience. A community choir and dancers will highlight the program. A complementary lunch will be provided afterward. In spite of the rain last year, about 1,200 people participated in the free day of events.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara is comprised of a diverse group of individuals who volunteer their time throughout the year in planning the celebration. Click here for more information.

The nonprofit organization appreciates all support. Make checks payable to MLK Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara and mail to MLK Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara, P.O. Box 475, Santa Barbara 93102.

Before the MLK Jr. holiday weekend, the Broadway hit Hairspray will be performed at the Lobero Theatre at 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 12-13.

In the 1960s, in Baltimore, an unpopular teenager’s dream to dance on a televised top 10 teenage dance program becomes true. A sudden celebrity overnight, she uses her star power to officially integrate the show and broadcast the messages of King. Produced in partnership with Big Stage Productions and Santa Barbara Dance Arts, tickets are available at Lobero.com.

— Barbara Sachs represents the the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 