Paul Suding: Signing Off as President of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Members give of their time and service to clients and the community

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?” — Martin Luther King

Serving our Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for the past year as president has truly been a rewarding and fulfilling experience.

Our association is very much a community organization. Our members choose to be Realtors, and in doing so, choose to be a part of larger community — our town.

Aside from the day-to-day, year in/year out service to our clients, many of our members volunteer their time and effort to both association-sponsored activities and other organized community efforts. It makes a difference!

As a native and 33-year member of SBAOR, the involvement and contributions that I have witnessed from our local Realtor community could bring tears to your eyes. It’s amazing!

I am grateful to be a part of this spirited group of professionals, and I want to thank all of the members of SBAOR for the privilege and honor of serving.

Additionally, I want to thank all of those who have provided input and support for this role in which I served. And to all of you who have been reading and appreciating these articles, thank you for your readership.

In signing off as president, I’m excited to introduce my able successor, Jim Caldwell. He will be taking over the helm for 2012, and based on his dedication and service during the past several years, I know that he will be an outstanding president.

Please welcome Jim and his new Board of Directors for 2012. We all look forward to a “breakthrough” new year.

— Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.