Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 

Paul Suding: Signing Off as President of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Members give of their time and service to clients and the community

By Paul Suding, Noozhawk Columnist | January 5, 2012 | 9:27 p.m.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”Martin Luther King

Serving our Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for the past year as president has truly been a rewarding and fulfilling experience.

Our association is very much a community organization. Our members choose to be Realtors, and in doing so, choose to be a part of larger community — our town.

Aside from the day-to-day, year in/year out service to our clients, many of our members volunteer their time and effort to both association-sponsored activities and other organized community efforts. It makes a difference!

As a native and 33-year member of SBAOR, the involvement and contributions that I have witnessed from our local Realtor community could bring tears to your eyes. It’s amazing!

I am grateful to be a part of this spirited group of professionals, and I want to thank all of the members of SBAOR for the privilege and honor of serving.

Additionally, I want to thank all of those who have provided input and support for this role in which I served. And to all of you who have been reading and appreciating these articles, thank you for your readership.

In signing off as president, I’m excited to introduce my able successor, Jim Caldwell. He will be taking over the helm for 2012, and based on his dedication and service during the past several years, I know that he will be an outstanding president.

Please welcome Jim and his new Board of Directors for 2012. We all look forward to a “breakthrough” new year.

Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 