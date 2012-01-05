Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:11 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Airport’s Short-Term Parking Lot to Close for Roadway Realignment

Beginning Monday, Long-Term Parking Lot 1 will be used for all on-site parking

By Lynn Houston for the Santa Barbara Airport | January 5, 2012 | 8:22 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport’s final phase of construction for the airline terminal project requires that the temporary short-term parking lot be closed, beginning Sunday, to allow for realignment of the roadway.

Effective Monday, Long-Term Parking Lot 1 at the airline terminal will be used for all on-site parking.

The airline terminal project is in its last phase of construction. The new short-term parking lot and airline terminal road will also be completed in this phase, all of which should be finalized by June.

Starting Feb. 1, parking fees for Long-Term Parking Lot 1 will be adjusted to $2 for up to 60 minutes and $1 for each additional hour; maximum 24-hour, $12. For Parking Lot 2, the rate is $9 for a 24-hour maximum.

Passengers are encouraged to park in Long Term Parking Lot 2 off of Hollister Avenue and Frederick Lopez Road during this phase of construction and take advantage of the free shuttle to the airline terminal that runs every eight to 10 minutes.

There will be no interruptions to flight operations throughout the airline terminal project.

— Lynn Houston is a marketing specialist for the Santa Barbara Airport.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 