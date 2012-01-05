Santa Barbara Airport’s Short-Term Parking Lot to Close for Roadway Realignment

Beginning Monday, Long-Term Parking Lot 1 will be used for all on-site parking

The Santa Barbara Airport’s final phase of construction for the airline terminal project requires that the temporary short-term parking lot be closed, beginning Sunday, to allow for realignment of the roadway.

Effective Monday, Long-Term Parking Lot 1 at the airline terminal will be used for all on-site parking.

The airline terminal project is in its last phase of construction. The new short-term parking lot and airline terminal road will also be completed in this phase, all of which should be finalized by June.

Starting Feb. 1, parking fees for Long-Term Parking Lot 1 will be adjusted to $2 for up to 60 minutes and $1 for each additional hour; maximum 24-hour, $12. For Parking Lot 2, the rate is $9 for a 24-hour maximum.

Passengers are encouraged to park in Long Term Parking Lot 2 off of Hollister Avenue and Frederick Lopez Road during this phase of construction and take advantage of the free shuttle to the airline terminal that runs every eight to 10 minutes.

There will be no interruptions to flight operations throughout the airline terminal project.

— Lynn Houston is a marketing specialist for the Santa Barbara Airport.