Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Mammoth Lakes Community Reacts to Arrests of Two Men Accused of Sex Relations with Teen Girl

Suspicious emails lead to a months-long investigation of Dr. Andrew C. Bourne and Joseph T. Walker, who live part time in Santa Barbara

By Daniel Langhorne, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | January 5, 2012 | 11:18 p.m.

Andrew C. Bourne
Andrew C. Bourne

This week’s arrest of two part-time Santa Barbara residents accused of repeated sexual contact with a Santa Barbara area teen girl has stirred up the normally tranquil ski town of Mammoth Lakes.

Dr. Andrew Bourne, a Mammoth Unified School District Board of Education member and vascular surgeon at Mammoth Hospital, was arrested and booked on eight counts of illegally contacting a minor for sexual activity. Joseph T. Walker, 48, described as an international businessman, was also arrested on six counts for this offense, for which he could receive up to five years in prison, and one count of unlawful sex with a minor.

Bourne and Walker each own homes in both Santa Barbara and Mammoth Lakes.

“We are in shock and disbelief about this,” said Rich Boccia, superintendent of the Mammoth Unified School District. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Boccia said the focus of the school district now is on healing the small community, not on urging anyone to come forward with information about either suspect.

“The investigation began in September of 2011 when suspicious emails sent to a teenage female were discovered and reported to the police,” Santa Barbara police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte said in a statement.

Santa Barbara police officers, with the assistance of the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, served arrest and search warrants Wednesday in Mammoth. Duarte said police obtained the warrants after uncovering more than 1,000 emails sent to the victim, who is now 15.

Both Bourne and Walker were booked into the Mono County Jail with bail set at $1 million each. They will be extradited to Santa Barbara and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Joseph T. Walker
Joseph T. Walker

A well-respected member of the Mammoth community and father of two students, Bourne was appointed to the school board in 2009 and has been an active member since, Boccia said.

Bourne stepped down as chief of staff at Mammoth Hospital after a two-year term at the end of 2011, according to Lori Ciccarrelli, community relations director and public information officer for the hospital.

“Mammoth Hospital is saddened to learn the charges and the arrest of its contracted physician, Dr. Andrew Bourne,” Ciccarrelli wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to the victim, all families involved, and to our staff and the community at large.”

She added that the hospital is staffed with enough surgeons to maintain coverage while Bourne is in custody.

Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 