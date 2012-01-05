UCSB Arts & Lectures Adds Steve Martin, Steep Canyon Rangers to Spring Lineup

Tickets for 'An Evening of Bluegrass and Comedy' go on sale Saturday

UCSB Arts & Lectures announces the recent addition of a special concert to its super-charged spring 2012 lineup. Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers will perform in “An Evening of Bluegrass and Comedy” at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 29 at the Granada Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 7.

Last year’s performance by the world-famous funny guy and Grammy-winning banjo player sold out quickly. The 2012 show follows on the heels of his appearance with the Steep Canyon Rangers, a North Carolina bluegrass band, at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio.

Admission to “An Evening of Bluegrass and Comedy” is $40 to $125 for the general public and $25 for UCSB students with a current student ID.

For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.