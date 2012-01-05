Susan Anderson Joins Santa Barbara Symphony as Director of Operations

She comes to Santa Barbara from a long career in orchestra management

Susan Anderson has been named the director of operations and artistic administration for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Anderson comes to Santa Barbara from a long career in orchestra management, including positions with the New York Philharmonic, the Cleveland Orchestra and the Baltimore Symphony.

She was producer of the Ojai Music Festival from 2007-11 and has held interim management positions with the Detroit, Pacific and Memphis symphonies and toured extensively with the Boston Pops.

Anderson is a graduate of the College of William and Mary in Virginia and Johns Hopkins University.

— Meggan McCarthy is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.