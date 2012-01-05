Suzanne Duffy, Sophia Vaillant to Perform Feb. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church

Suzanne Duffy on flute and Sophia Vaillant on piano will perform a concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church.
The program will honor the legacy of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, 18th-century writer, philosopher and composer on the tricentenary of his birth with music inspired by him.
Music at Trinity hosts the admission-free community concert series at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara.
Duffy and Vaillant will bring to Santa Barbara audiences the program they presented in Paris, France, this month.
The concert program highlights the music of Aaron Copland, Emanuele Krakamp, Claude Debussy, Franz Schubert, Lukas Foss, C. P. E. Bach and César Franck.
— David Gell represents the Trinity Episcopal Church.