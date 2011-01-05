Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:41 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Andy Clark Appointed Commercial Banking Regional Manager for Rabobank

He oversees the bank’s commercial lending and business banking in southern Santa Barbara County

By Andy Frokjer | January 5, 2011 | 5:59 p.m.

Andy Clark has been appointed senior vice president and commercial banking regional manager for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.

Andy Clark
Andy Clark

In his new position, Clark oversees the bank’s commercial lending and business banking activities in southern Santa Barbara County. He is located at the Rabobank financial service center at 33 E. Carrillo St. and can be reached at 805.879.9310.

Before joining Rabobank, Clark was the founding president and CEO of the Bank of Santa Barbara. He began his banking career in Los Angeles with California United Bank and later served as the assistant manager for the branch at State and La Cumbre streets in Santa Barbara and the manager of the East Pasadena Branch in the 1970s.

He transferred to the Seattle area in 1975 and later held the position of manager of the Corporate Banking Division for Key Bank of Washington. He returned to Santa Barbara in 1998 and served as the regional vice president for Community West Bank in Goleta.

A graduate of Santa Barbara High School, Clark attended UCSB before graduating from Oklahoma State University.

Clark is a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, and he serves on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trustees of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation and the Endowment Committee for CALM.

Rabobank offers middle-market companies a full range of banking services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, capital markets products, equipment leasing, checking, savings and money market accounts, and treasury management products and services.

Rabobank is a California community bank that provides personalized service and a full array of quality products to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. With 120 retail branches, including five in Santa Barbara and Goleta, it serves the needs of communities from Redding to the Imperial Valley through a regional structure that promotes local decision making and active community involvement by its employees.

— Andy Frokjer is the communications manager and vice president of advertising for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 