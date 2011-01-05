Andy Clark Appointed Commercial Banking Regional Manager for Rabobank

He oversees the bank’s commercial lending and business banking in southern Santa Barbara County

Andy Clark has been appointed senior vice president and commercial banking regional manager for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.

In his new position, Clark oversees the bank’s commercial lending and business banking activities in southern Santa Barbara County. He is located at the Rabobank financial service center at 33 E. Carrillo St. and can be reached at 805.879.9310.

Before joining Rabobank, Clark was the founding president and CEO of the Bank of Santa Barbara. He began his banking career in Los Angeles with California United Bank and later served as the assistant manager for the branch at State and La Cumbre streets in Santa Barbara and the manager of the East Pasadena Branch in the 1970s.

He transferred to the Seattle area in 1975 and later held the position of manager of the Corporate Banking Division for Key Bank of Washington. He returned to Santa Barbara in 1998 and served as the regional vice president for Community West Bank in Goleta.

A graduate of Santa Barbara High School, Clark attended UCSB before graduating from Oklahoma State University.

Clark is a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, and he serves on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trustees of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation and the Endowment Committee for CALM.

— Andy Frokjer is the communications manager and vice president of advertising for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.