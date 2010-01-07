Chambers of Commerce Alliance Gets Down to Business

The group plans to maintain a presence at the state level to advocate for regional issues; locally, the Goleta Valley chamber will host an economic recovery Webinar on Friday with Capps

With a new name, the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties is gearing up to tackle 2010 with an aggressive agenda.

In a year that promises to be full of challenges to local businesses, the former Regional Legislative Alliance changed its name in the first of several changes the group believes will improve its visibility to the business community.

The group works with representatives from both counties to develop policy for participating chambers on state and federal issues.

Noozhawk caught up with Kristen Amyx, president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, who was recently appointed chairwoman of the group for 2010. She explained what it has in store for the coming year.

“As in the past, we have to focus on lobbying about legislation at the state level,” said Amyx, adding that the group will focus on regional issues that affect both counties.

Some of the biggest issues affecting both counties and their businesses last year was the widening of Highway 101.

California’s financial crisis also has had a huge impact on local businesses, and the group will continue to lobby at the state level.

In fact, Amyx said the group’s goal is to have someone present in Sacramento once a month, on top of the visits that the chamber CEOs intend to make.

It promises to be a busy year for the group. Already, 21 initiatives are slated for the June ballot, and the group will be talking this week about which could affect the business landscape.

Working in concert with both counties has been helpful, too.

“It’s great to be able to talk to each other and find out where there are areas of great similarities,” said Amyx, in addition to the differences.

Amyx said that in Ventura, some big employers were lost in 2009, while smaller businesses tended to do well. In Santa Barbara County, however, there has been an impact on smaller businesses.

“Businesses need us more than ever,” she said.

As for the name change, Amyx said it better expresses what the group is about, in a more concise way.

On a local level, the Goleta Valley chamber will host a Congressional Economic Recovery Webinar on Friday with Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Amyx said the Webinar will give those in Congress a chance to hear from “those in the trenches” about the effects of the economy on local businesses. She said she also hopes a broader group will be able to participate online, as opposed to those who could attend a traditional conference, which would limit attendance.

The Webinar will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and business owners and employees can participate by clicking here to register on the chamber’s Web site.

Capps will be joined by Alberto Alvarado, district director of the Small Business Administration, Los Angeles District Office. A question-and-answer session will be included.

