Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 10:36 am | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Chambers of Commerce Alliance Gets Down to Business

The group plans to maintain a presence at the state level to advocate for regional issues; locally, the Goleta Valley chamber will host an economic recovery Webinar on Friday with Capps

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 7, 2010 | 12:42 a.m.

With a new name, the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties is gearing up to tackle 2010 with an aggressive agenda.

In a year that promises to be full of challenges to local businesses, the former Regional Legislative Alliance changed its name in the first of several changes the group believes will improve its visibility to the business community.

The group works with representatives from both counties to develop policy for participating chambers on state and federal issues.

Noozhawk caught up with Kristen Amyx, president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, who was recently appointed chairwoman of the group for 2010. She explained what it has in store for the coming year.

“As in the past, we have to focus on lobbying about legislation at the state level,” said Amyx, adding that the group will focus on regional issues that affect both counties.

Some of the biggest issues affecting both counties and their businesses last year was the widening of Highway 101.

California’s financial crisis also has had a huge impact on local businesses, and the group will continue to lobby at the state level.

In fact, Amyx said the group’s goal is to have someone present in Sacramento once a month, on top of the visits that the chamber CEOs intend to make.

It promises to be a busy year for the group. Already, 21 initiatives are slated for the June ballot, and the group will be talking this week about which could affect the business landscape.

Working in concert with both counties has been helpful, too.

“It’s great to be able to talk to each other and find out where there are areas of great similarities,” said Amyx, in addition to the differences.

Amyx said that in Ventura, some big employers were lost in 2009, while smaller businesses tended to do well. In Santa Barbara County, however, there has been an impact on smaller businesses.

“Businesses need us more than ever,” she said.

As for the name change, Amyx said it better expresses what the group is about, in a more concise way.

On a local level, the Goleta Valley chamber will host a Congressional Economic Recovery Webinar on Friday with Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Amyx said the Webinar will give those in Congress a chance to hear from “those in the trenches” about the effects of the economy on local businesses. She said she also hopes a broader group will be able to participate online, as opposed to those who could attend a traditional conference, which would limit attendance.

The Webinar will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and business owners and employees can participate by clicking here to register on the chamber’s Web site.

Capps will be joined by Alberto Alvarado, district director of the Small Business Administration, Los Angeles District Office. A question-and-answer session will be included.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 