Howard Lim Joins Monarch Wealth Strategies Board

Monarch Wealth Strategies has welcomed Howard Lim to its board of advisors.
Lim is the founder of HOW Creative, the first Los Angeles-based Multidisciplinary Authentic Branding firm. He has worked with and represents many Fortune 500 companies such as Apple, Honda and Disney.
Lim received a bachelor’s degree in applied art and design from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and pursued graduate studies in advertising and computer graphics from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena.
After branding thousands of companies, products and services to the market, and influencing billions of dollars in revenue, value and equity, Lim decided to give equal access to all size companies, and has taught branding to more than 20,000 entrepreneurs.
For more information about Monarch Wealth Strategies, click here or call 805.564.0800.
— Candice Tang is a publicist.