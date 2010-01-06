Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 10:43 am | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

New Blue, Yale’s Women of Note to Sing at Bishop Diego

The female a cappella group's Thursday performance is open to the public

By Debbie Herrera | January 6, 2010 | 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Garcia Diego High School will welcome New Blue, Yale’s Women of Note to the Bishop campus.

The group will perform at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the school, 4000 La Colina Road. The public is welcome to attend.

The New Blue was founded in 1969, the same year Yale University first admitted undergraduate women, making New Blue not only the oldest female a cappella group at the university, but also the first women’s organization on campus.

New Blue prides itself on a rich, vocal tone, varied and entertaining repertoire, and upbeat, classy performances. Whether opening for Bill Cosby, singing at the White House or performing for middle schools in Athens, a New Blue performance fits into any setting.

In addition to singing traditional sets of 15 to 60 minutes, New Blue also gives workshops and masters classes for students around the globe. The nonprofit’s primary goal is to educate students and share our music with as many wide, varied audiences as possible.

New Blue travels domestically and internationally and has toured dozens of locations, including Canada, Jamaica, Florida, Greece, Ireland, Texas and Turkey. Every other year, New Blue produces a new CD, and its 30th anniversary CD Can’t Stop was named Best Female Collegiate Album by the Contemporary A Cappella Association. In 2009, it released its most current CD, Blueprint, a soulful mix of classic and contemporary New Blue.

— Debbie Herrera is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

