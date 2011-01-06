Capps Highlights Santa Barbara Family’s Health Care Predicament

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, spoke out Thursday against the Republican move to immediately repeal the newly passed health insurance reform law.

She highlighted the story of how the Strong family of Santa Barbara — daughter Gwendolyn was born healthy but was diagnosed with the terminal disease spinal muscular atrophy at 6 months old — has benefited from the implementation of this law, specifically the elimination of lifetime caps on coverage. A copy of Capps’ remarks is included below.

Capps’ Speech Against the Repeal of Health Care Reform

M. Speaker, I rise today to speak against this reckless attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The law has already put in place critical protections for families across the country.

I want to tell the story of one family in my district whose life has been dramatically helped by this law — the Strong family of Santa Barbara.

Bill and Victoria Strong’s daughter, Gwendolyn, was diagnosed with a rare disease, spinal muscular atrophy, at 6 months old.

Her care is extremely expensive, and before the new law, the Strongs lived in constant fear that Gwendolyn would reach her policy’s lifetime limit, no longer be covered for treatments and be uninsurable because of her pre-existing condition.

The elimination of lifetime caps has given the Strongs peace of mind — they’re guaranteed Gwendolyn will receive the care she needs and their family is protected from bankruptcy.

Repealing these safeguards would take that security away. It would put this courageous little girl at risk of having her health care cut off when she needs it most. And it would put this inspiring family at risk of bankruptcy.

I urge my colleagues to stand up for all those who are benefiting from this law like the Strong family and vote no on repealing the Affordable Care Act.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.