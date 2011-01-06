MarBorg, MedBridge Development Certified by Santa Barbara County’s Green Business Program

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County announced Thursday the certification of four local businesses.

The four companies recently completing the requirements of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County are the corporate offices of MarBorg Industries of Santa Barbara, MedBridge Development of Santa Barbara, Solvang Gardens Boutique Country Inn and the Solvang Senior Center.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County is a countywide effort partnering local governments, special districts, nonprofits, utilities, chambers of commerce and waste haulers. (Click here for a full list of program partners).

The program offers certification for businesses in office/retail, restaurants, automotive and lodging sectors. In the coming year, additional business types will be added to the program.

The GBPSBC certifies businesses that go above and beyond complying with applicable regulations and required measures to implement additional actions in areas such as waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention, and transportation using a checklist tailored to their industry type.

The program is free, voluntary and offers assistance and incentives, including an official Green Business certification decal and free promotion upon completion of the required and recommended actions. The goal of the program is to help businesses become models of sustainability, while saving money and enhancing the environment.

“After two years and over 20 certified businesses, the Green Business Program is just getting started,” said Megan Birney, renewable energy specialist with the Community Environmental Council and a member of the GBPSBC Steering Committee. “We’re looking forward to working with local businesses to reduce resource consumption and operating costs, making 2011 the most successful year yet.”

Click here to view the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County Web site for a description of the efforts being made by the newly certified Green Businesses with contact information.

— Frances Gilliland is the director of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.