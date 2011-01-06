Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

MarBorg, MedBridge Development Certified by Santa Barbara County’s Green Business Program

Solvang Senior Center and Solvang Gardens Boutique Country Inn also complete requirements

By Frances Gilliland | January 6, 2011 | 5:47 p.m.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County announced Thursday the certification of four local businesses.

The four companies recently completing the requirements of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County are the corporate offices of MarBorg Industries of Santa Barbara, MedBridge Development of Santa Barbara, Solvang Gardens Boutique Country Inn and the Solvang Senior Center.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County is a countywide effort partnering local governments, special districts, nonprofits, utilities, chambers of commerce and waste haulers. (Click here for a full list of program partners).

The program offers certification for businesses in office/retail, restaurants, automotive and lodging sectors. In the coming year, additional business types will be added to the program.

The GBPSBC certifies businesses that go above and beyond complying with applicable regulations and required measures to implement additional actions in areas such as waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention, and transportation using a checklist tailored to their industry type.

The program is free, voluntary and offers assistance and incentives, including an official Green Business certification decal and free promotion upon completion of the required and recommended actions. The goal of the program is to help businesses become models of sustainability, while saving money and enhancing the environment.

“After two years and over 20 certified businesses, the Green Business Program is just getting started,” said Megan Birney, renewable energy specialist with the Community Environmental Council and a member of the GBPSBC Steering Committee. “We’re looking forward to working with local businesses to reduce resource consumption and operating costs, making 2011 the most successful year yet.”

Click here to view the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County Web site for a description of the efforts being made by the newly certified Green Businesses with contact information.

— Frances Gilliland is the director of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 