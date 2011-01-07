Local Leaders Hitting the Road to D.C. to Push for Highway 101 Improvements

Joe Armendariz of SBCAG is driving force behind a group effort to garner national attention for the key coastal thoroughfare

The asphalt ribbon of roadway known as Highway 101 spans nearly the entire West Coast, and though it provides some unrivaled views of the Pacific Ocean, its actual condition has long been wanting, with potholes, increasing congestion and portions that are laughably narrow. But one group of Santa Barbara County leaders wants to improve the road’s condition and will travel to Washington, D.C., next month to ensure it gets attention at the national level.

One of those leaders is Joe Armendariz, a Carpinteria city councilman who serves as chairman of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the organization in charge of regional planning.

Armendariz will travel with 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, a former SBCAG chairman; 4th District Supervisor Joni Gray, SBCAG’s vice chairwoman; and SBCAG executive director Jim Kemp to make the case that the highway must be widened and that money is needed to make that happen.

“That’s the 800-pound gorilla,” said Armendariz, adding that he considers the project the top priority facing SBCAG.

It’s not just a matter of commuter crowding and inconvenience. Armendariz and his colleagues plan to argue that the widening of Highway 101 has national security implications, because of the location of Vandenberg Air Force Base in the North County.

“If you had a national emergency where we needed access to that base, and a man-made or natural disaster occurs blocking access, that becomes a national security issue,” Armendariz said.

That angle will take the highway improvements out of parochial view and onto the national stage — or so Armendariz and his colleagues hope.

Santa Barbara County’s federal lobbyist will set up meetings for three or four days in a row, and it will be up to the group to make the case. They’ll meet with Reps. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Elton Gallegly, R-Thousand Oaks, as well as a host of transportation officials.

“It shouldn’t just be Capps and Gallegly that care about it,” Armendariz said. “Unless we can make that case, it’s going to be extremely difficult for us to get any money for that project.”

The eight miles of Highway 101 between Montecito and Carpinteria are key. Improvements have been approved for the La Conchita area in Ventura County, where traffic is known to build up, which could push congestion farther north — into Santa Barbara County.

“If we don’t get our act together, we’re going to have a bottleneck right in the middle of Carpinteria,” Armendariz said.

He said widening isn’t the only issue. Carpinteria’s overpasses are in need of an overhaul to bring them into compliance with the 100-year floodplain. But it all takes money.

“Just the Casitas Pass Overpass and the Linden Overpass, and you’re probably looking at $100 million,” Armendariz said.

In 1989, voters approved Measure D, a sales tax to fund transportation improvements. Voters renewed that measure, although it was renamed Measure A, and the county has the ability to apply about $140 million toward the improvements. More is needed from the state and federal governments, however, and Armendariz estimates the total will be about $450 million.

“We’re doing a pretty substantial down-payment ourselves,” he said.

Some people have argued that the county shouldn’t have to pay for a state highway.

“Nevertheless, county taxpayers have stepped up and said we’re willing to tax ourselves and put $140 million on the table,” said Armendariz, adding that he doesn’t expect to get the entire amount from either the state or the federal government, but perhaps between the two, the money could be found. Construction would begin in 2014 at the earliest.

Armendariz’s trip to lobby for the money might raise some eyebrows. A vocal conservative and taxpayer advocate, he said he’s been called a hypocrite for opposing earmarks in general, except for when they benefit his district.

“The reality is that not all earmarks are created equal,” he said. “There are serious, legitimate investments needed in our infrastructure.”

Last month, Capps announced that nearly $14 million in funding earmarked for projects in the 23rd District was no longer part of this year’s appropriations measure because of opposition from Republicans. One would have appropriated $650,000 to update the Carpinteria Creek Bridge over Highway 101 to flood-level requirements.

Armendariz said he’s hopeful local leaders in Washington, D.C., will be receptive, but that he expects little action, particularly from Capps.

“She’s not going to be able to deliver anything,” he said. “She couldn’t do it in the majority, let alone in the minority.”

Alternatively, Gallegly is in the majority, but with Republicans taking a hard stance on spending, it could have implications for Highway 101 improvements — and that austerity is of concern to Armendariz.

“We ought not to be pennywise and pound foolish,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.