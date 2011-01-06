Driver Charged with DUI After Hitting Eight Parked Cars

No one is injured in the series of collisions on El Colegio Road in Isla Vista

An 18-year-old Isla Vista man was arrested Thursday on charges of driving under the influence after he allegedly collided with eight parked cars lining El Colegio Road.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland said Robert Leigh was driving his 2009 Toyota Tacoma westbound on El Colegio Road, just east of Camino Corto, about 3 a.m. Thursday.

He reportedly drifted to the right, striking one parked car, continued on El Colegio and hit four parked vehicles, then negotiated through the Camino Corto intersection. He allegedly struck three more vehicles before he was stopped by a UC police officer, Wayland said.

He said CHP arrived on scene, and after confirming Leigh was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collisions, he was arrested for DUI and transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail.

There were no reported injuries. The collisions remain under investigation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.