County Fire Department Fired Up for Annual Tree Burn, Safety Demonstration

Area residents are invited to add their Christmas trees to the burn pile before Friday night's event in Solvang

Dried-out Christmas trees will get a fiery sendoff Friday night, as the Santa Barbara County Fire Department lights up its annual tree burn and fire safety demonstration at the Old Mission Santa Ynez.

This year’s event will be held in conjunction with the Solvang City Centennial Celebration.

All area residents can bring their trees — without the stands — to the burn pile at 1760 Mission Drive in Solvang through Friday.

The fire department will demonstrate how covering a tree in fake snow increases fire danger compared with one treated with retardant burns, but it advises the public not to burn their own trees at home.

Friday’s burning demonstration will start at 7 p.m., and people are encouraged to arrive an hour early.

For more information, call Fire Station 30 at 805.686.8184.

