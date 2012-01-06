Monday, June 11 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Capps Calls December Jobs Report ‘Good News for Americans’

Congresswoman praises job growth but calls on lawmakers to do more

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | January 6, 2012 | 4:43 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement Friday in response to the U.S. Department of Labor’s December Jobs Report.

The Labor Department announced that the economy added more than 200,000 jobs in December, and the unemployment rate dropped to 8.5 percent from 8.6 percent.

“Today’s jobs report brings good news for Americans that our economy is steadily recovering and continuing to move in the right direction,” Capps said. “While I am pleased the job growth rate is stronger than expected, too many people are still looking for work and millions more continue to struggle to make ends meet.

“That’s why Congress must put aside partisan squabbling and quickly extend the payroll tax holiday and unemployment insurance for the rest of the year. This will ensure that 160 million Americans, including 17 million Californians, don’t see an increase in their taxes. And, Congress must redouble its job creation efforts. That means staying focused on rebuilding our manufacturing sector, investing in infrastructure, clean energy and education, and continuing to support businesses right here on the Central Coast and across the country.

“My job will not be complete until all Americans who want to work are able to find jobs and support their families.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

