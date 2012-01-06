Letter to the Editor: Electing True Citizen Representatives

Every poll says you, the American voters, are fed up with Congress and the entire federal government. Instead of taking action that could make a difference, most people are falling prey to the distraction that is the presidential election.

It is a circus purposely performed to keep you from paying attention to the election that could break the gridlock in Washington.

The president is one person with limited authority. The House of Representatives consists of 435 people who make the laws. It is so named because the founding fathers insisted on having representatives of the people.

The problem today is that the candidates you choose from are picked by a party and backed by big money. I’ve found a way to make a difference. Join me and thousands of others who are excited about the possibility of picking true citizen representatives to the House. Learn how at www.goooh.com.

Irving Welchons III

Charlotte, N.C.