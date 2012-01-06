Monday, June 11 , 2018, 10:51 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Love and Companionship Foster Healthier, Longer Life

Studies show that socially isolated seniors are at higher risk for disease and illness

By Tina Kreider for Right at Home of Santa Barbara | January 6, 2012 | 7:15 p.m.

February is the month of love, but dark chocolate isn’t the only sweet gift that is good for the heart — building strong relationships plays a vital role in living a longer and healthier life, too.

Physicians have been preaching that eating right and getting regular exercise will improve longevity. But what about the idea that maintaining positive relationships also can help keep people healthy? In numerous studies, researchers are finding that people who have strong friendships age better, recover from illness quicker, have stronger immunity and live longer.

For many years, research focused on the practical view of socialization. As they grew older, people with more developed social connections could get a ride to the doctor, find someone to lend a hand with physical care or go out to dinner with companions. And this is indeed an important part of the picture. However, it is now known that this isn’t the whole story of why social engagement is so important.

According to researchers at Brigham Young University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who pooled data from 148 studies involving more than 300,000 men and women across the developed world, those with poor social ties had an average of 50 percent higher odds of death in the study’s follow-up period (an average of 7.5 years) than those with “robust” social ties.

Right at Home caregivers not only offer homemaking, physical assistance and wellness care services, but they ensure the beloved family member or friend enjoys social interaction on a regular basis,” said Larry Kreider, owner of Right at Home in Santa Barbara. “Our caregivers have a genuine interest in helping seniors live a better quality of life, and as a result, relationships are built over time.”

Among the aging, the lack of ongoing relationships and love is a common concern, and the connection between relationships and life expectancy is not a new theory. One health problem reported by Medical News Today links the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in old age to social isolation. Loneliness was linked to lower levels of cognitive function as well as more rapid decline of function. People who identified themselves as lonely experienced double the risk of developing Alzheimer’s than those who described themselves as least lonely.

Researchers are finding that people who have strong friendships age better, recover from illness quicker, have stronger immunity and live longer.
Researchers are finding that people who have strong friendships age better, recover from illness quicker, have stronger immunity and live longer.

According to AgeInPlace.com, an online resource that helps seniors maintain their quality of life, 28 percent of Americans older than age 65 live alone. It is important for seniors and caregivers to be aware of the potential for social isolation and how to create opportunities to develop personal bonds with others.

Additionally, gerontologists state that maintaining human relationships promotes healthy aging in many ways, including:

» Strengthening the immune system

» Lowering blood pressure

» Encouraging physical fitness

» Improving sleep

» Motivating good nutrition

» Reducing the perception of pain

Love from friends and family could be the key to ensuring a longer, happier life. Remember your loved one this Valentine’s Day by giving a cherished gift — your time. Click here for suggestions and recommendations on providing care for aging loved ones.

— Tina Kreider is the owner of Right at Home of Santa Barbara. Click here for more information, call 805.962.0555 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 