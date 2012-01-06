Studio B Bringing Hottest Hip Hop Moves to Carpinteria

A new very hip dance company, Studio B, will celebrate its grand opening from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Studio B, at 4191 Carpinteria Ave., is a new dance studio opening in Carpinteria under the direction of Byron Bucao and Astrid Ballard.

Free classes are offered Jan. 8-13 for the community to see what the studio is all about.

The studio offers classes in hip hop, break dancing, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, ballet, tap and powertap (infusion of traditional tap and clogging to more upbeat music). Adult classes are available.

The main purpose is to make Studio B a home away from home for all the kids and to bring something new into the dance community of Santa Barbara County.

— Jesse Ballard represents Studio B.