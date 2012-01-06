Applications Now Available for The Arts Fund’s Teen Mentorship Program

The enrichment program for ages 14 to 18 is designed for aspiring art and writing students

The Arts Fund is pleased to announce the launch of its 2012 Teen Arts Mentorship program this spring.

Open to Santa Barbara County teens ages 14 to 18, this after-school enrichment program offers in-depth training and career-development skills under the guidance of professional visual artists and writers.

Applications for the 2012 Teen Arts Mentorship program are now available on The Arts Fund Web site by clicking here or by calling 805.965.7321. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 28. Mentorship classes will begin in March and conclude in June.

The Arts Fund’s Teen Arts Mentorship Program enables talented high school students to work in a small group with a master artist. Students admitted to the program work outside of the classroom under the guidance of local professionals to produce portfolio-quality work, learn presentation and exhibition techniques, and explore career opportunities in the arts. At the conclusion of the program, work produced in the mentorships is exhibited at The Arts Fund Gallery and a public reading by poetry and creative writing students will be held at a determined location.

Now in its 17th year, this in-depth arts enrichment program is intended for aspiring art and writing students who are seriously considering pursuing advanced study and careers in arts and literature. The Arts Fund’s mentorships have helped hundreds of Santa Barbara teens produce advanced work for college applications, gain practical experience and secure professional references to help them take their talent to the next level.

The 2012 Teen Arts Mentorships will be offered in six disciplines under the direction of professional artists and writers in the Santa Barbara area: bronze casting taught by Nevin Littlehale, mixed media collage and assemblage taught by Ron Robertson, documentary digital photography taught by Nell Campbell, contemporary painting taught by Rafael Perea de la Cabada, poetry taught by Perie Longo and creative writing taught by Elizabeth Schwyzer with Matthew Tavianini. For class descriptions, mentor qualifications and application procedures, click here or call 805.965.7321.

The 2012 Teen Arts Mentorships is offered tuition free due to the generous support individuals and organizations that share The Arts Fund’s commitment to providing high quality arts education to the community’s youth. This year’s institutional sponsors include Brooks Institute, SBCC, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Towbes Foundation and the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.

— Catherine Gee is the gallery manager for The Arts Fund.