UCSB Arts & Lectures Performers Nominated for Blues Music Awards

Among the stars coming to Santa Barbara are Charlie Musselwhite, Ruthie Foster and Bettye LaVette

Several of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ upcoming performers were recently nominated for 2012 Blues Music Awards, the highest honors in the blues industry.

The Blues Foundation will present the 33rd annual awards on May 10 in Memphis, Tenn.

Blues harmonica icon Charlie Musselwhite, Billy Boy Arnold and Sugar Ray Norcia — all guest artists in Mark Hummel’s Blues Harmonica Blowout on Jan. 24 at UCSB Campbell Hall — have eight nominations among them.

Their honors include Traditional Blues Male Artist of the year (Musselwhite), Instrumentalist — Harmonica (Musselwhite and Norcia), Band (Sugar Ray & The Bluetones), Album of the Year (Arnold and Sugar Ray & The Bluetones) and Traditional Blues Album (Arnold and Sugar Ray & The Bluetones).

Ruthie Foster, who’ll perform with Paul Thorn as part of Soul Salvation on Feb. 10 at UCSB Campbell Hall, is up for three honors: the B.B. King Entertainer Award, Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female) and best DVD (for the film/CD Live At Antone’s, recorded at the legendary club in Austin, Texas).

And the unforgettable vocalist Bettye LaVette has been nominated for Contemporary Blues Female Artist. She’ll appear at UCSB Campbell Hall on April 22.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.