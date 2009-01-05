How Can the Bus Better Serve Community Needs?

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments would like to hear which new bus routes or service schedules are needed in north Santa Barbara County to get residents where they need to go.

The public is invited to attend an Unmet Transit Needs public hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 to let local government leaders hear ideas on ways to improve local and regional community bus service.

The hearing will be held at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at the County Government Center in Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy.

Residents who can’t attend may call the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments at 805.961.8900 or e-mail [email protected] to add comments to the record.

Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.