Ken Williams: Health Care Is Failing Us

“Berry,” a short, slightly built man in his early 50s, struggled to stand, but his damaged knees refused to hold him upright. He teetered and then swayed precariously threatening to fall hard onto the unforgiving blacktop. With traffic already stopped for him, the last thing he needed was to take a header with an audience looking on. Panic warred with the pain that was already tattooed onto his face. I saw him quickly look back to his useless walker by the curb. He had been given knee braces but he had discovered they prevented him from accessing a standing position once seated at the curb, thus he had discarded them. Yet, without them, even the walker couldn’t prevent him from toppling over.

Cutting a quick glance to the stalled traffic left and right, I hurried over to him with a wheelchair. I promptly grabbed him by the arm and sat him down as quickly as possible. Time became an enemy as the stopped traffic was unsure what to do. It was a testimony to the good people that none of them blew horns or cursed us. Instead, looks of compassion and sadness leaked from the cars, as did confusion.

My plan to rapidly expedite us from this situation ran into the hard reality that Berry’s legs didn’t have the strength to lift his feet. If I pushed the wheelchair forward they would become trapped under the chair and flip him to the ground. But where there’s a will there’s a way, so I turned the wheelchair around and instead of pushing it I pulled it backward. Still his feet dragged along the ground. Dr. J rushed over, grabbed Berry’s pants leg and gently lifted them up, allowing greater speed for us and less pain for him. A moment later, success was obtained when we wheeled Bery into the homeless shelter. After confusion was cleared as to if he had a bed or not, and only after Dr. J and I pleaded our case to Imelda Loza, Casa Esperanza’s assistant executive director, was his placement secured.

It had been a hard day at the shelter. During the morning, I met with the kind and harried social workers at the shelter, David, Katie and Maureen, trying to get beds for an impossible flood of disabled and senior citizens who found the streets their mocking safety net. Was the man with a deadly disease more in need of a shelter bed than the one crippled by a car accident? Or was the woman trapped in her wheelchair by a lifelong disability more in need of a bunk rather than the man who could hardly walk as a result of a stroke? Was the senior citizen supposed to sleep on the street so a mentally ill homeless woman who thought terrorists were after her could get one night in the safety of the shelter? This is what the health-care delivery system has come to: lifeboat ethics — who lives and who dies because of lack of resources, lack of affordable housing and shelter beds.

I flashed back to a few days earlier to the Community Kitchen , where I am privileged to serve lunch once a week. We have a custom of allowing the disabled to be served first. The first four people in line were in wheelchairs, the next four on crutches and canes, the ninth man walked with his blind stick held out in front of him. Then came the women, seniors and the disabled who hold their wounds within — the legion of mentally ill who roam our streets.

I think fondly of “Nancy,” a mentally ill homeless woman whom Dr. J and I have been treating in the streets for weeks. All that prevented her from losing her leg was the tenuous link of Dr. Lynne Jahnke and me running her down two to three times a week so her wounds could be cleansed and bandaged. This propels us on our weekly hunt through the bright city streets and dark back alleys.

Every one of these tragic tales speaks to a health-care delivery system not only in crisis but in a state of failure. Their stories speak to the denial of us all to this tragic fact. Politicians debate if health care is a right or a privilege in today’s America? How about if we view it for what it is: a matter of life and death. Who among us can be certain that we are not the next Nancy? The next Berry? Or the others, all those unfortunate souls who instead of homes and nursing facilities to care for them after catastrophic illnesses or injuries, find the streets or a shelter their recuperating station? Who among us is next?

Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the last 30 years. He is the author of China White and Shattered Dreams, A Story of the Streets.