Local News

Santa Barbara Chamber Presents Business Star Awards

Businesses and individuals are recognized for their contributions to quality of life.

By Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce | January 5, 2009 | 1:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced the winners of its annual Business Star Awards. The businesses and individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the quality of life for Santa Barbara.

The awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual lunch Jan. 30 at the Four Seasons Biltmore. Tickets are available by clicking here or calling Marcia Reed at the chamber at 805.965.3023, ext. 103.

» Business Woman. Julie McGovern, vice president and general manager of Cox Communications. (Betty Hatch Award).

This award is made to a chamber businesswoman who through her actions is a role model for the community. McGovern’s drive and determination have enabled her to build one of the largest and most respected districts in the Cox Corporation. She is a role model for her staff and for women in business. She and her company play an active role in supporting the chamber and the nonprofit community.

» Innovator. Jim Dehlson, chairman of Clipper Windpower.

This award is traditionally presented to an individual who has made a significant innovative contribution to positively affecting the world. Dehlsen and his associates at Clipper Windpower have spent
years developing technologies and services that provide practical solutions to the expansion of clean wind energy. Their work is a model for lessening the impact of energy production on global warming.

» Community Collaboration. Paul Orfalea of the Orfalea Foundation.

This award is made to a chamber business making a significant contribution to the quality of life and economic vitality of the region. Philanthropist, investing guru, Kinko’s founder and serial entrepreneur Orfalea struggled through his school years because of conditions we now recognize as dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Orfalea credits these “disabilities” as the blessings that allowed him to see the world differently from his peers.

Orfalea remains active in a number of businesses, including his work on the Investment Committee of West Coast Asset Management. He also shares the benefit of his business and life experience through his writings, speeches and college courses. Through his family’s philanthropic efforts and public speaking on early care and education, intergenerational programs and learning differences, Orfalea strives to improve resources for the next generation of leaders and educators.

» Businessman. Henry Dubroff of Pacific Coast Business Times.

This award is made to a chamber businessman who through his actions is a role model for the community. Dubroff is the chairman, editor and majority owner of the Pacific Coast Business Times. He has served as the editor of The Denver Business Journal and the business editor of The Denver Post.

He is a past president of the Society of American Business Editors & Writers and serves in leadership positions with United Way, Ventura County Economic Development Association, the UCSB Economic Forecast Project and California State University Channel Islands. Dubroff’s efforts have resulted in the success of countless businesses and nonprofit organizations.

