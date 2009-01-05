Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:59 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County on Lebanese Delegation’s Fire Tour

Lebanese leaders will learn firsthand the benefits of interagency coordination in fighting forest fires.

By John Heil | January 5, 2009 | 9:36 p.m.

The national committee to combat forest fires in Lebanon will tour U.S. Forest Service sites in Southern California from Friday through Jan. 13.

The tour is being organized by U.S. Forest Service International Programs and funded through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Agency for International Development.

International Programs works to connect the Forest Service with partners overseas to promote sustainable forest management and biodiversity conservation and to address critical forest management issues such as fire coordination and response. These partnerships also allow the Forest Service to bring important technologies and innovations back to the United States.

The tour will expose a senior cadre of Lebanese decision-makers to a well-coordinated network of response centers in order to demonstrate the benefits of interagency coordination so that these leaders can develop ideas and strategies to harmonize their own operations in Lebanon.

After meeting with Forest Service leadership in Washington, D.C., the tour will move to the Southern California Emergency Coordination Center in Riverside on Friday for an orientation of the Incident Command System.

The tour will continue Saturday with a trip to the San Bernardino National Forest for a look at the Emergency Communications Center with an overview of interagency local dispatch for fire and law enforcement operations and fire prevention, detection and anti-arson programs. The group also will hear about effective interagency programs such as the Mountain Area Safety Taskforce, as well as Forest Care. The Lebanese delegation also will observe advanced firefighting techniques and equipment including fire engines with a crew capacity of five and the ability to hold 500 gallons of water.

The tour will conclude with a trip to the Los Padres National Forest and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Jan. 13. The Lebanese delegation will tour the Tea Fire, learn about Burned Area Emergency Response and alternative methods used to reduce fuels.

The tour will expose the participants to multiple-agency coordination procedures at the national, regional, state and local levels and demonstrate coordination in action through command center tours, simulations and other activities that illustrate how agencies work together during a wildfire incident. The tour will look to facilitate discussion among the participants regarding key next steps in coordinating wildfire response in Lebanon.

John Heil is a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Forest Service-Pacific Southwest Region.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 