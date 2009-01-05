Santa Maria Man Faces Charges in Theft of Guns, Knives in Solvang

A Santa Maria man is facing burglary charges for the theft of nearly 50 guns and knives from a private residence in Solvang.
Stephen Christopher Zaharias
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department was informed Dec. 20 that a man had tried to sell nearly two dozen guns at an indoor shooting range/gun store in Oxnard. A clerk at the store contacted the Oxnard Police Department, which checked the serial number on one of the guns that turned out to be listed as stolen in Santa Barbara County.
The guns were among a number of items (guns, knives and jewelry) reported stolen from a private residence on the 2000 block of Village Lane in Solvang about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
After the initial check revealed the guns had been stolen, Oxnard police took the man, Stephen Christopher Zaharias, 49, into custody. An investigation by sheriff’s detectives led to the arrest of Zaharias on residential burglary charges. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Dec. 21 and posted bail on Dec. 23.
A search of Zaharias’ home in Santa Maria turned up the missing jewelry and the remainder of the weapons. The case has been forwarded to the district attorney.
