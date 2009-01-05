Staffing Changes Afloat at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Greg Gorga has been named executive director and Abbey Chamberlain the curator, in addition to director of education, of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Gorga previously served as the museum’s director of development.

Before joining the museum, he served as the manager of planning and development for the Community Action Commission.

Chamberlain, who joined the staff in February 2006, has served as the director of education.

Before joining the museum, she served as the assistant education coordinator for the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

Jennifer Guess is a publicist.