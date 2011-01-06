Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:16 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Virginia Moreno Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara as Bilingual Counselor

She brings experience working as a bilingual therapist in a variety of social service organizations

By Kelly Kapaun | January 6, 2011 | 3:49 p.m.

Virginia Moreno
Virginia Moreno

Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. is proud to announce Virginia Moreno as its new bilingual hospice counselor.

Moreno will be providing counseling services in English and Spanish for individuals who are facing life-threatening illness or coping with the illness or death of a loved one.

Moreno has significant experience working as a bilingual therapist in a variety of social service organizations. She previously served as a bilingual therapist for Zona Seca Inc., providing psychotherapy to court-mandated clients, in English and Spanish.

In addition to her work with Hospice of Santa Barbara, Moreno serves with the Santa Barbara ADMHS/CARES program with mobile crisis assessment. She also has worked as a marriage and family therapist, and has taught and counseled in various English and Spanish language social service programs.

Moreno earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Northridge, an Alcohol and Drug Counseling Certification from SBCC, and a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from California Lutheran University.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is a volunteer hospice providing cost-free services to meet the emotional, social and spiritual needs of people facing the end of life or grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.

