Weekend Arrests Include Auto Burglary, Rock-Throwing Suspects

Auto Burglary Suspect Arrested After Brief Pursuit

Santa Barbara police officers were in the area of the 200 block of East Carrillo Street about 1:55 p.m. Sunday when they saw a subject, later identified as Robert Yartz, 43, riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in violation of a city municipal code.

Officers attempted to stop Yartz for the violation and he went into a private parking garage. Yartz, found hiding, took off onto the sidewalk. He eventually abandoned his bicycle in an alleyway. He then jumped a fence and entered the home at 517 E. De La Guerra St. The residents of the home told Yartz to leave. He then jumped over a fence on the property. Officers converged on the scene and a perimeter was set up.

Officers were looking over a fence and saw Yartz to the rear of 815 N. Salsipuedes St. They ordered him to lie down, and Yartz ran off. He attempted to jump a wooden fence but couldn’t. Officers again ordered Yartz to lie down. When he refused, officers used a Taser gun on him. He was taken into custody.

Yartz, on parole, was in possession of cocaine. A search of the backpack he was wearing revealed credit cards in someone else’s name and other items. Officers determined that the backpack, credit cards and other items were taken in an auto burglary at City Lot No. 10 the previous evening. The investigation also led police to Yartz as a suspect in three auto burglaries.

He was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and violation of parole.

K-9 Used to Arrest Suspect

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a call of a subject throwing objects at passing cars.

Officers found Andrew Metz, 32, in the middle of the street with no shirt or shoes on, and witnessed him throw objects at passing cars.

Metz replied to with obscenities to officers’ request to talk with them. Metz then fled and hid in the thick underbrush next to the bird refuge. The debris was heavy and difficult to see through, so officers requested assistance from a K-9 unit.

Metz refused to come out and challenged officers to get him. Metz was told several times that if he didn’t come out, a police dog would be sent after him. Metz told officers to go ahead and send the K-9 because he was not coming out. Metz put on a heavy jacket, stood up and challenged the officers.

Officers sent in the K-9. After a brief struggle, Metz was taken out of the brush by the K-9 and arrested. Metz was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for throwing objects at moving vehicles and resisting arrest.

Late-Night Check at De La Guerra Plaza Ends in Parole Arrest

Members of the Santa Barbara tactical Patrol Force conducted a premise check of De La Guerra Plaza about 12:35 a.m. Saturday.

They contacted a subject sleeping near the entrance of City Hall for being on city property after hours. The subject gave different names to the officers when he was asked to identify himself. He also provided pictured identification from a local shelter bearing his photo and one of the names he gave officers. However, one of the officers recognized him to be Timothy Sellers, 44.

A records check of Sellers revealed that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for violation of parole. Officers arrested him and transported him to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on charges of giving false information to a peace officer and violation of parole.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.