Anne and Michael Towbes Pledge $100,000 to Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy
The donation will go toward the cost of building the Elings Center for Engineering Education
By Sandy Seale | January 7, 2010 | 6:51 p.m.
Anne and Michael Towbes have pledged $100,000 to the capital campaign of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation.
Michael Towbes is chairman of Montecito Bank & Trust and The Towbes Group.
The couple’s donation will go toward the cost of construction of the Elings Center for Engineering Education on the Dos Pueblos High School campus.
The capital campaign now stands at $1.86 million, with $1.4 million needed to reach the goal of $3 million for a state matching grant. Late last year, philanthropist Virgil Elings donated $1 million to the campaign.
— Sandy Seale represents the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation.
