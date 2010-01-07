Craig Greene: Differentiate Your Brand

Three rules will help you overpromise, overdeliver and win big in your market

Rick Barrera, author of the best-selling book Overpromise and Overdeliver: How to Design and Deliver Extraordinary Customer Experiences, says overpromising and overdelivering is the best way to differentiate your business in today’s crowded marketplace.

He says an overpromise tells customers what to expect, why your brand is different and why they should buy. It’s a powerfully differentiated brand promise that separates a breakthrough brand from the competition. Overdeliver means to deliver on and reinforce your brand overpromise at critical customer touch points.

Barrera recommends that business owners start by identifying the three words that best describe and differentiate their businesses.

“Make a bold, definitive brand promise. Be radically different,” Barrera said. “FedEx doesn’t just ship stuff. They promise to get it there overnight. That’s a big marketplace differentiator and a huge overpromise.

How can you make your brand stand out? Barrera shares three rules of branding that will help you overpromise, overdeliver and win big in your market:

» Differentiate yourself: Decide on the one or two attributes that really make you stand above the crowd. Barrera advises that you be bold when making your selection. An attribute such as “great customer service” is not unique enough, and your competitors can also make that claim.

» Align messaging: Every marketing flier, brochure, e-mail and phone call should bolster your brand promise. When you have synchronized the look, feel and content of your messaging, your brand will start to click with customers.

» Balance customer touch points: Customers interact with your brand through your product or service, your office or Web site and the people who work for you. You can’t have a strong brand when one of these pillars is not as strong as the others. Don’t rely on being strong in just one of these areas.

If you want to improve your brand recognition and differentiate yourself from the competition, follow Barrera’s three rules to create a strong brand that brings you repeat and referral business.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.