New Directors Elected for Old Spanish Days

Maria Cabrera, Nancy Callahan and Joseph Fonte have been elected to serve as directors on the board of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

All were associate directors of the organization and bring years of participation in Fiesta to their new roles.

Cabrera, a counselor at SBCC, started in 1985 as a Fiesta dancer, then joined the Noches de Ronda committee. Most recently, she co-chaired the event as well as the annual Fiesta costume sale.

Callahan joined Old Spanish Days in 1993 as a Bienvenidos volunteer, chairing that group. She has chaired parade seating for five years. She also serves on the Santa Cruz Island Foundation Advisory Board and Aeromedicos, and is the founder and director of La Cumbre Canyon Wildlife Rescue and Wildlife Educational Services, or W.I.L.D.E.S.

Fonte began with Fiesta in 2005 as a volunteer with its Merchandising Committee, then its chair, and in 2009 chaired the Mercado Del Norte Cantina activity. He is president of 401(k) Plan Solutions Inc. working with small- and medium-size business on their retirement plan needs.

— Kathryn McKee is the media relations coordinator for Old Spanish Days.