Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 10:32 am | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

New Directors Elected for Old Spanish Days

Maria Cabrera, Nancy Callahan and Joseph Fonte bring years of Fiesta experience

By Kathryn McKee | January 7, 2010 | 1:18 p.m.

Maria Cabrera, Nancy Callahan and Joseph Fonte have been elected to serve as directors on the board of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

All were associate directors of the organization and bring years of participation in Fiesta to their new roles.

Cabrera, a counselor at SBCC, started in 1985 as a Fiesta dancer, then joined the Noches de Ronda committee. Most recently, she co-chaired the event as well as the annual Fiesta costume sale.

Callahan joined Old Spanish Days in 1993 as a Bienvenidos volunteer, chairing that group. She has chaired parade seating for five years. She also serves on the Santa Cruz Island Foundation Advisory Board and Aeromedicos, and is the founder and director of La Cumbre Canyon Wildlife Rescue and Wildlife Educational Services, or W.I.L.D.E.S.

Fonte began with Fiesta in 2005 as a volunteer with its Merchandising Committee, then its chair, and in 2009 chaired the Mercado Del Norte Cantina activity. He is president of 401(k) Plan Solutions Inc. working with small- and medium-size business on their retirement plan needs.

— Kathryn McKee is the media relations coordinator for Old Spanish Days.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 