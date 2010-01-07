Realtor Doug Van Pelt Earns E-Pro Technology Certification

Doug Van Pelt of Prudential California Realty of Santa Barbara has completed the e-PRO Technology Certification Program course, a prestigious certification offered by the National Association of Realtors.

The e-PRO course is an educational program designed to provide real estate professionals with the technology tools needed to assist consumers in the purchase or sale of a home. The program was recently revised to include segments on social networking and Web 2.0 marketing.

“Today on the Internet, information about homes, neighborhoods, real estate professionals, the home buying and selling process, lending — you name it — are all available and searchable at everyone’s fingertips,” Van Pelt said. “Being that the real estate business is really an information-based business, Web 2.0 will have a major impact on the conduct and process of real estate related objectives by consumers.”

With more than 80 percent of consumers beginning their real estate research on the Internet, e-PRO-certified agents have the experience and expertise to meet the demands of today’s buyers and sellers.

The certification course is presented entirely online and certifies agents and brokers as Internet professionals. Students can complete the course at their own pace, when and where they want. The course is designed to help Realtors stay at the leading edge of technology and identify, evaluate and implement new Internet business models. Consumers can identify certified agents through the exclusive e-PRO logo.

“The real estate industry has undergone a fundamental change over the past several years,” Van Pelt said. “A majority of consumers are taking the time to conduct their own research prior to contacting an agent. In turn, real estate professionals must be knowledgeable of how technology can assist them in serving the needs of the buying and selling public. It only makes sense to work with a Realtor who is up to speed on today’s technology.”

— Doug Van Pelt is a Realtor with Prudential California Realty. He can be reached at 805.879.8006, 805.637.3684 or SBHomesDoug.com.