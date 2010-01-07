Santa Maria Police to Host Forum on Gang Crime

The Santa Maria Police Department will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell, to address the topic of gang injunctions and the effectiveness on gang-related crime.

A diversified panel of experts from the police department, the Santa Barbara County Probation Department, the District Attorney’s Office and the private sector will field questions from the public regarding gang crime in the community and the complex aspects of a gang injunction, and to discuss potential solutions.

The public is invited to attend and join in the discussion. The meeting will be held in English, but several Spanish translation devices will be available. Bilingual officers will be available to answer questions at the end of the meeting.

Refreshments will be served.

— Kendall Greene is a commander with the Santa Maria Police Department.