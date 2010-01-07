Volunteers Needed for Pruning of Rose Garden

The annual undertaking requires a community effort; no experience is necessary

The city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara Rose Society are seeking volunteers to help prune the A.C. Postel Rose Garden at 9 a.m. Jan. 16 (rain date is Jan. 23).

The garden contains an accredited, All-American Rose selection of more than 1,500 plants adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and is nourished throughout the year by Rose Society members and Parks & Recreation caretaker staff.

The annual pruning is necessary to ensure abundant blooms for the spring and summer months and requires a large, hands-on community volunteer effort.

No experience is necessary. Rosarians will be on hand to demonstrate proper pruning techniques.

Participants are advised to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, leather gloves and eye protection, such as safety glasses. Participants should also bring hand pruners, a leaf rake and a looper.

Refreshments will be provided by the Rose Society.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 805.564.5433.

— Kathleen Sullivan is the marketing and communications supervisor for the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.