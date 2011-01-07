Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:06 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Film Commission Names Winners of ‘Santa Barbara One Eighty’ Contest

Sam Benenati, and Sam Tyler and Brent Sumner will share the $1,000 grand prize

By Geoff Alexander | January 7, 2011 | 2:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Film Commission has awarded two prizes in the “Santa Barbara One Eighty” short-film contest.

The prizewinners are Sam Benenati of Santa Barbara for his short narrative film titled Spotlight, and Sam Tyler and Brent Sumner of Santa Barbara for their short documentary subject, Above Santa Barbara. The winners will share equally in the $1,000 grand prize.

Jaime Bostow’s short narrative The Ford, The Cad and The Audi has been awarded an honorable mention.

The recipients of the Santa Barbara One Eighty prize typify the filmmaking tradition and talent to be found in Santa Barbara County, and the Film Commission is proud to conclude its “Hundred Years of Film Making” celebration by awarding these prizes. Santa Barbara County has been for the last century and continues to be a vibrant production destination for feature film, television, commercial and still photography projects.

The Santa Barbara County Film Commission works to promote Santa Barbara County as a production destination for the entire spectrum of media. Beyond the commission’s promotional activities, the commission also works to facilitate the needs of production companies including locations, permitting and production services in order to provide for an optimal production experience.

— Geoff Alexander is a member of the Santa Barbara County Film Commission.

 
