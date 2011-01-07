Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:58 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Water District to Host Workshop on Rate Changes

Officials embark on a study comparing delivery costs and revenues

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 7, 2011 | 9:45 p.m.

In its efforts to balance its costs and revenues, the Goleta Water District will be holding a public workshop to educate its ratepayers and to listen to their concerns about water rates and how they may change.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Goleta Union School District headquarters, 401 N. Fairview Ave.

“We’re still at the beginning of the process,” said Goleta Water District director Lauren Hanson, when asked about concerns over possible increases in rates, particularly for agricultural water users.

The district has embarked on a rate study, in which it is comparing the cost of delivering its services against the revenues it receives. Water rates and metered charges have not changed for the district’s 85,000 customers since 2007, and the rate study process is one that is performed periodically.

Until the rate study is complete, there are no concrete plans to increase water rates, and, in compliance with Proposition 218, changes in water rates require voter approval.

The workshop is intended to educate ratepayers about the rate study, and address their concerns about changes in water rates. It will be the first of several such workshops to be conducted in the coming months. Also part of the rate study process is a five-year forecast/financial plan and an analysis of miscellaneous fees.

Click here for more information on the rate study and the upcoming workshop, or call 805.964.6761. GWD customers also will receive updates with their monthly bills.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 