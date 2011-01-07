Hospice of Santa Barbara Seeks Therapy Volunteers

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking bilingual, Spanish- and English-speaking volunteers as well as Complimentary Therapy volunteers to make a difference in the life of a terminally ill patient and their family.

Patient care volunteers provide companionship, respite care, transportation, household help and support to Hospice of Santa Barbara patients and clients. All patient care volunteers are required to complete a comprehensive training that includes an initial six-week course that meets once a week for three hours, and ongoing education and training. Volunteers will be trained by staff, and no specific qualifications are required, other than the need to help others.

Complementary Therapy volunteers work in conjunction with conventional medical treatment to create integrative medicine, and treat whole person. Complementary Therapies, such as massage therapy, cranial sacral therapy, Reiki, and others can alleviate suffering and heal the mind and spirit. Those interested must be licensed in their particular therapy.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is hoping that compassionate volunteers from the community will come forward to help Spanish-speakers in the community who are greatly in need of their services.

For more information on volunteering and upcoming training dates or for a volunteer application, contact Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805.563.8820 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Hospice of Santa Barbara is a volunteer hospice organization that provides care to anyone experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.