Local News

U.S. Postal Service May Move Mail Operations to Goleta from Oxnard

Public meeting will be held Jan. 20 to provide an overview of the proposal

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 7, 2011 | 8:05 p.m.

After a huge drop in mail volume, the U.S. Postal Service is considering moving mail operations to its Goleta facility, 400 Storke Road, from its Oxnard location.

An October study found that operations could be consolidated and made more efficient, but no decisions have been made, according to a news release.

The U.S. Postal Service projected a $7 billion net loss for 2010 and has seen mail volume drop by more than 35 billion pieces since 2007.

A Jan. 20 public meeting will provide an overview of the reasons and possible outcomes of the proposal. The public may attend or submit written comments through Feb. 2 to the manager of Consumer Affairs at the Sierra Coastal District, 28201 Franklin Parkway, Santa Clarita 91383-9606.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Oxnard Room of the Oxnard Performing Arts & Convention Center, 00 Hobson Way.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

