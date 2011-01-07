Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

A man is seen entering the Bank of America on Upper State Street and demanding cash

Santa Barbara police and the FBI are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a Santa Barbara bank robbery Friday morning at Bank of America, 3790 State St.

Police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said the bank opened at 9 a.m. and minutes later, the suspect entered the bank and approached a male teller. He demanded cash, but no weapon was seen.

The suspect reportedly received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene, McCaffrey said.

The suspect was described as a male in his 30s wearing a white ball cap, glasses, a dark blue zippered sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He was also wearing black gloves and a black satchel-type bag.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 805.897.2335.

