Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:05 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Drug Investigations Lead to Four Arrests

Four children are taken into protective custody from a De la Vina Street residence

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | January 7, 2011 | 3:19 p.m.

Eliana Thomas
Eliana Thomas

Two months-long investigations in Santa Barbara have led to the arrests of four suspects on drug charges.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara, according to Sgt. Brad McVay, a department spokesman.

McVay said 55-year-old Eliana Thomas was found to be in possession of more than a half-ounce of suspected methamphetamine, six bindles of tar heroin, dozens of Vicodin/Oxycontin pills and brass knuckles.

Detectives also recovered scales, packaging materials and other items related to narcotics sales, and $4,000 was seized under State Asset Forfeiture laws. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $2,000.

McVay said the narcotics and used syringes were found within reach of four children, ages 5 to 15, who live at the residence.

The children were taken into protective custody, and then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for medical clearance and screening. They were later released to a family member with a referral to Child Welfare Services.

Mark Poulos
Mark Poulos

Thomas was booked into the County Jail on charges of possession of heroin for sales, possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a deadly weapon and felony child endangerment. Bail was set at $100,000.

McVay said 51-year-old Mark Poulos arrived at the home during service of the search warrant, and detectives arrested him on charges of soliciting narcotics and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into County Jail. Bail was set at $2,500.

Detectives served a search warrant Thursday, after a six-month investigation, at a residence in the 600 block of Pilgrim Terrace Drive in Santa Barbara.

Corey Towne
Corey Towne

McVay said 27-year-old Corey Towne was found to be in possession of 1½ ounces of suspected methamphetamine, three pounds of processed marijuana and numerous prescription pills. The estimated street value of the drugs was $5,000.

Detectives also recovered scales, packaging materials, paraphernalia and other items related to drug sales.

Towne was booked into jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of marijuana for sales and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $30,000.

An additional suspect, 23-year-old Cambria Beeson, was booked into jail on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $2,500.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 