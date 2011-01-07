Santa Barbara Drug Investigations Lead to Four Arrests

Four children are taken into protective custody from a De la Vina Street residence

Two months-long investigations in Santa Barbara have led to the arrests of four suspects on drug charges.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara, according to Sgt. Brad McVay, a department spokesman.

McVay said 55-year-old Eliana Thomas was found to be in possession of more than a half-ounce of suspected methamphetamine, six bindles of tar heroin, dozens of Vicodin/Oxycontin pills and brass knuckles.

Detectives also recovered scales, packaging materials and other items related to narcotics sales, and $4,000 was seized under State Asset Forfeiture laws. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $2,000.

McVay said the narcotics and used syringes were found within reach of four children, ages 5 to 15, who live at the residence.

The children were taken into protective custody, and then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for medical clearance and screening. They were later released to a family member with a referral to Child Welfare Services.

Thomas was booked into the County Jail on charges of possession of heroin for sales, possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a deadly weapon and felony child endangerment. Bail was set at $100,000.

McVay said 51-year-old Mark Poulos arrived at the home during service of the search warrant, and detectives arrested him on charges of soliciting narcotics and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into County Jail. Bail was set at $2,500.

Detectives served a search warrant Thursday, after a six-month investigation, at a residence in the 600 block of Pilgrim Terrace Drive in Santa Barbara.

McVay said 27-year-old Corey Towne was found to be in possession of 1½ ounces of suspected methamphetamine, three pounds of processed marijuana and numerous prescription pills. The estimated street value of the drugs was $5,000.

Detectives also recovered scales, packaging materials, paraphernalia and other items related to drug sales.

Towne was booked into jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of marijuana for sales and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $30,000.

An additional suspect, 23-year-old Cambria Beeson, was booked into jail on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $2,500.

