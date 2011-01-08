Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:57 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
People

The Working Life: Pieces Are All in Place for Mosaic Artist Tami Zweig

Owner of All Cracked Up Mosaics hones her creative streak, and she's helping others do the same

Tami Zweig, the owner of All Cracked Up Mosaics, says she has grown her business “solely by word of mouth. Happy customers are my biggest asset.”
Tami Zweig, the owner of All Cracked Up Mosaics, says she has grown her business “solely by word of mouth. Happy customers are my biggest asset.”  (Jenn Kennedy photo / www.kennedypix.com)
By Jenn Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | January 8, 2011 | 2:05 a.m.

Leaving a secure career for a creative pursuit may seem crazy to some, but Tami Zweig has enjoyed steady, inspired success. The owner of All Cracked Up Mosaics has created a niche in custom décor for home, art and public spaces.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show of Tami Zweig's work
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show of Tami Zweig’s work

Zweig was raised in Thousand Oaks and earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University-Northridge in textile design and retail marketing. Strong at drawing and painting, Zweig loved the designing component of apparel. She landed a costumer job on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman that turned into a lucrative career in television and film.

During her travels, Zweig said she met someone who knew rudimentary mosaics. Together they covered windowpanes and walls during experimental crafty sessions. She was hooked.

Zweig began covering everything and gifting friends decorative mirrors and tables. Eventually, she began winning commissions from clients who had seen her work through friends.

“My business has grown solely by word of mouth,” Zweig said. “Happy customers are my biggest asset.”

To date, she said she has done a range of projects that include fireplaces, kitchen backsplashes, fountains, bars and spas.

Zweig attended a few workshops, but she said most of her experience is self-taught. She continued to try various materials to find what worked and looked best. She was tapped by Arby’s Restaurants to do the counter tops, treatment rooms at the Florida Ritz-Carlton Hotel spa and locally by EOS Lounge when it renovated in 2007.

Zweig earned accolades for a public mosaic wall she completed with kids from the Police Activities League in MacKenzie Park. The project was incredibly intricate and took four months and numerous hours on Zweig’s part to complete. She said she loved the collaboration and hopes to do more public murals in future.

In 2009, Zweig volunteered to teach mosaic art fundamentals at a community center and found she enjoyed the process of working with students. Last January, she launched the Santa Barbara School of Mosaic Art. She hosts tabletop workshops of six to eight people at her Santa Barbara studio.

“Students make functional art, such as tables and mirrors, and they love it,” Zweig said. “They leave with something unique that they made, which is incredibly gratifying.”

She provides the materials as well as instruction on how to shape the shards of glass for use on the project.

Zweig also offers classes in beginning mosaics, stained glass and creating garden spheres. Students consistently need tiles and glue and other items for their projects, so Zweig also has become a supplier to the public. While her workshops are on the weekends, she does hosts midweek lab times where students can pay hourly to use her tools and work in her studio on their projects.

Mosaics began in the Byzantine era as a way to tell stories of leaders, wars and divinity. Other cultures rapidly adopted it and modified it to fit their culture. Zweig describes her own style as Gaudi-esque. She routinely buys fiesta wear plates at Macy’s and brings them home to smash and mold into her artwork. In addition to teaching and doing commissions, Zweig creates fine art, which is sold as home décor.

Zweig offers classes in beginning mosaics, stained glass and creating garden spheres. Santa Barbara School of Mosaic Art classes run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The cost is $145 to $175.

Click here for more information about All Cracked Up Mosaics.

Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to see more of her work. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 