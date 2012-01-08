After Swell Waves, Choppy Seas Remain; South Coast Temperatures Expected to Inch Higher

Daytime highs near 70 forecast for Sunday and Monday, but cooler conditions may be on the way

High surf from two central Pacific swells began to diminish Saturday but the National Weather Service said choppy seas are likely to continue in the Santa Barbara Channel through Sunday.

After a slight cooling Saturday, daytime temperatures are expected to rebound Sunday to near 70 on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast with sunny skies. North northwest winds around 5 mph are forecast to shift to west southwest.

Sunday night is likely to be mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s.

The weather service said Monday should bring more of the same conditions.

Another Pacific storm is forecast to reach the Pacific Northwest sometime Monday. By midweek, the system is expected to push clouds and temperatures in the low 60s to the Central Coast.

