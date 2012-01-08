Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:03 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Randy Quaid’s Absence Makes the General Fund Grow Heartier in Santa Barbara County

With fugitive actor and his wife still in Canada, judge orders $1 million bond forfeited in 2010 trespassing, vandalism case

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 8, 2012 | 2:02 a.m.

Thanks to two of Santa Barbara County’s most notorious fugitives, the county’s General Fund is due to receive a $1 million donation.

Actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, have been on the lam since American Surety Co. posted $100,000 bail to get the couple released from custody following their 2010 arrest on trespassing and felony vandalism charges. The Quaids failed to attend four subsequent Superior Court hearings and a judge increased their bail to $500,000 each, which American Surety also posted.

The court granted American Surety the maximum time allowed by law — one year — to return the Quaids to Santa Barbara to face charges stemming from their alleged squatting at a Montecito home they once owned in the 1300 block of East Mountain Drive. After their release, however, the Quaids fled to Canada and have been living in Vancouver ever since.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Friday that Superior Court Judge Frank Ochoa had ordered the $1 million in bonds forfeited after denying American Surety’s motion to exonerate them. The money is to be transferred to the county’s General Fund.

Arrest warrants remain outstanding for the Quaids, who were arrested Sept. 19, 2010, on charges of felony residential burglary and misdemeanor entering a noncommercial building without consent. Evi Quaid was also booked for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The house is less than a mile from the San Ysidro Ranch, where the Quaids allegedly used an invalid credit card to pay a $10,000 hotel bill in 2009. The couple later settled legal charges related to the incident.

Evi Quaid pleaded no contest to defrauding an innkeeper, was fined $10,500 in restitution, and was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service and to stay away from two Montecito hotels. The charges against Randy Quaid were dropped.

