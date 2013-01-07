Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Anchor Woodfire Kitchen Opens at Hotel Indigo in Santa Barbara

By Joey Grady for Anchor Woodfire Kitchen | January 7, 2013 | 12:18 p.m.

Chef Jason Tuley is pleased to announce the opening of Anchor Woodfire Kitchen at 119 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The unveiling of his newest and highly anticipated restaurant has taken place. After successful restaurant openings in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Santa Barbara, Chef Tuley has created the opportunity to provide intelligently sourced, properly crafted woodfire dishes. He is excited to be joined by lifelong friend and Chef de Cuisine Charles Fredericks.

Together with the relationships they have established over the last 30 years with local food foragers, they have instituted a dining experience for a deserving community. Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight with Sunday brunch from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and located in the Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara, Anchor Woodfire Kitchen will also be providing room service to the award-winning boutique hotel.

Back from his success in other cities, Santa Barbara native Chef Tuley has come home. He grew up cooking with red oak, which has been part of the inspiration behind Anchor Woodfire Kitchen. His aggressive yet delicate execution to his cuisine, coupled with he and Chef Fredericks’ relationships with local purveyors, has not only allowed for menus changing daily but a realization of a dream they have always had for their cuisine.

From the incredible quality of organic meats, house-made cured meats, fresh sustainable seafood, house-made pastas, breads, pastries made daily, the local knowledge and attentive personalities of the chefs make Anchor Woodfire Kitchen special. A full bar, handcrafted seasonal cocktails, dynamic beer and an incredible wine list pairing his food complete the dining experience.

Chef Tuley is honored to be an integral part of reigniting the downtown Funk Zone by providing a rustic yet elegant and comfortable atmosphere. Going further, all of Anchor Woodfire Kitchen’s menus are available through the catering division Anchors Away.

Click here for more information about Anchor Woodfire Kitchen, or click here to visit its Facebook page.

— Joey Grady represents Anchor Woodfire Kitchen.

