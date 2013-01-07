Boldly Go on Voyage Through ‘Shatner’s World,’ Coming to Arlington Theatre

Boldly go where no man has gone before — except for a certain spaceship commander.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Star Trek icon William Shatner in the Santa Barbara premiere of his one-man Broadway show, “Shatner’s World: We Just Live in It,” at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

Join Emmy-winning TV and movie mega-star Shatner for a thrilling voyage through his life and career, from Shakespearean stage actor to Star Trek icon Captain Kirk and beyond. Hailed by Financial Times for bringing “much-needed nerd fare” to Broadway, “Shatner’s World” will touch down in Santa Barbara with revealing anecdotes, film clips, jokes — and even a song or two.

A witty raconteur, Shatner has constantly reinvented himself in roles including high-powered attorney Denny Crane in The Practice, police sergeant T.J. Hooker and the clever, kung fu-fighting Priceline Negotiator.

Come early to the show for Arts & Lectures’ Star Trek Costume Contest between 7 and 7:30 p.m.! Dress as your favorite Star Trek character for a chance to win out-of-this-world prizes.

Judges will include Santa Barbara Independent staff writer D.J. Palladino (also former manager of Andromeda Comics in Goleta), lifelong Star Trek fan Carla Hoffman of Metro Comics and UCSB Arts & Lectures Associate Director Roman Baratiak.

Audience members who purchase a $125 ticket will have an opportunity to meet Shatner, have their photo taken with him and receive a limited-edition tour poster during a private post-show reception.

Tickets to “Shatner’s World” are $35 to $125 for the general public and $25 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.) For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online. Tickets are also available through the Arlington box office at 805.963.4408 and Ticketmaster.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.