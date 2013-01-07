Families Receive the Gift of Holiday Cheer Thanks to CALM’s Adopt-a-Family

This holiday season, Santa Barbara businesses, organizations, school classes and families showed their true holiday giving spirit by donating hundreds of gifts and basic wish list items to struggling families, through CALM’s Adopt-a-Family program in Santa Barbara County.

For these past holidays, the program served more people than ever before year, providing 174 families with gifts from their wish lists, basic supplies, food and festive decorations during the holiday season. Within those 174 families served, 377 children received gifts who otherwise may not have.

CALM identified families in need, to whom they have provided supportive services and counseling, and then coordinated with staff to determine each particular family’s needs. In 2011, CALM supporters adopted 136 families in Santa Barbara, which makes the response from this year’s campaign an overwhelming success for these families in need.

CALM would like to thank the numerous families who donated gifts to families in need, and a special thank you to the businesses, organizations and schools that participated in Adopt-a-Family:

Staff and volunteers at CALM have been incredibly pleased with the outcome of this year’s Adopt-a-Family, and on behalf of all the families they serve, they would like to thank the Santa Barbara community for the outpouring of support and love.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.