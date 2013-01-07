Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:58 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Families Receive the Gift of Holiday Cheer Thanks to CALM’s Adopt-a-Family

By Jennifer Guess for CALM | January 7, 2013 | 11:18 p.m.

This holiday season, Santa Barbara businesses, organizations, school classes and families showed their true holiday giving spirit by donating hundreds of gifts and basic wish list items to struggling families, through CALM’s Adopt-a-Family program in Santa Barbara County.

For these past holidays, the program served more people than ever before year, providing 174 families with gifts from their wish lists, basic supplies, food and festive decorations during the holiday season. Within those 174 families served, 377 children received gifts who otherwise may not have.

CALM identified families in need, to whom they have provided supportive services and counseling, and then coordinated with staff to determine each particular family’s needs. In 2011, CALM supporters adopted 136 families in Santa Barbara, which makes the response from this year’s campaign an overwhelming success for these families in need.

CALM would like to thank the numerous families who donated gifts to families in need, and a special thank you to the businesses, organizations and schools that participated in Adopt-a-Family:

» Allergan Medical
» Alpha Kappa Delta Sociology Club, Cal Lutheran
» American Riviera Bank
» Banana Republic
» Bank of America, Goleta Branch
» Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP
» Boy Scout Troop 105
» CALM Auxiliary
» CALM Board of Trustees
» CenCal Health
» Community West Bank
» Crane Country Day School, seventh grade
» Deckers Outdoor Corporation
» Education Abroad Program at UCSB
» Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort
» First 5 of Santa Barbara
» Jennifer Guess Public Relations
» Lucky Penny Press
» Marymount of Santa Barbara, junior kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade
» Mission Wealth Management
» Morgan Stanley
» Montecito Union School, Sixth-Grade Leadership Class
» Murphy Electric
» PMSM Architects
» Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
» Santa Barbara High School ABS
» Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
» Santa Barbara School of Squash
» Snyder Law, LLP
» The Parsons Group
» The Spine and Ortho Center
» Underground Energy

Staff and volunteers at CALM have been incredibly pleased with the outcome of this year’s Adopt-a-Family, and on behalf of all the families they serve, they would like to thank the Santa Barbara community for the outpouring of support and love.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.

Architects from PMSM Architects deliver gifts at CALM for their adopted family. (CALM photo)
Architects from PMSM Architects deliver gifts at CALM for their adopted family. (CALM photo)

