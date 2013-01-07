Jackson Named to Budget, Education and Other State Senate Committees

As the legislative session begins in Sacramento this week, newly elected state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, announced that she has been named a member of key Senate policy committees responsible for budget, education, environmental and other important policy decisions.

Jackson has been named a member of the Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, which reviews and votes on the $140 billion annual state budget; the Education Committee, which oversees legislation related to K-12 and higher education; the Environmental Quality Committee, which tackles environmental issues, air quality and toxics; the Judiciary Committee, whose jurisdiction includes civil law; the Natural Resources and Water Committee, which handles conservation and the management of public resources; and the Rules Committee, which oversees appointments and the rules and business of the Legislature.

In addition, she is a member of Budget Subcommittee 2, which oversees budget issues relating to resources, environmental protection, energy and transportation.

“I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work,” Jackson said. “California is emerging out of a period of crisis, and we have a lot of work to do to continue to steer the state toward the prosperous future we all want. I look forward to being the voice of the 19th Senate District in these vital issue areas.”

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.