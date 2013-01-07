Los Padres National Forest to Conduct Controlled Burns

Los Padres National Forest officials on Monday announced plans to conduct a series of prescribed burn projects over the next several months to eliminate piled brush and mechanically treated vegetation on the Santa Lucia Ranger District.

This process will involve crews burning piles of vegetation in order to remove hazardous fuel loads and improve the overall health of the forest.

The project will commence when weather conditions and air quality are suitable for safely burning these fuels. The brush was masticated and piled during thinning projects on the Figueroa Mountain area.

The burn projects will be conducted at a number of different sites in and around the Figueroa Mountain Recreational Area located a few miles northwest of the community of Los Olivos.

Burning will begin this week.

For more information, call Santa Lucia fire management officer Jim Smith at 805.925.9538.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.